National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $292.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $306.19.

