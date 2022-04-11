700 Shares in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.35% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF by 4,676.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF by 438.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLM stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

