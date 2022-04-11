SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $183.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.14. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

