The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

