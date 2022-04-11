1,751 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2,149.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

RA stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

