450 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
