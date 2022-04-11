Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

