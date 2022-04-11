Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €50.00 ($54.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

