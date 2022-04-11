Morgan Stanley Cuts DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,400.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,107.93.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

