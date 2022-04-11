Barclays Cuts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.24.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

