National Bank Financial Cuts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$1.40

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.58 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

