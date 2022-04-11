Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Capgemini alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

CGEMY stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.