National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $200.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.