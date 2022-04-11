National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of TXG opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,199 shares of company stock worth $4,813,248. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

