National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

