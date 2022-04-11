496 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,271,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Black Knight stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

