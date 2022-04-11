Citigroup Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Polaris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 31.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.