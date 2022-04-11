Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.63.

DAL stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

