Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RS opened at $179.36 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

