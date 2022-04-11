Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) CEO Sells $963,183.72 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after buying an additional 327,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

