General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.