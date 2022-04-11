The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

