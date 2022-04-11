State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE MXL opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.