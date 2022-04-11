Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $232.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.