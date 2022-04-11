Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,693 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

