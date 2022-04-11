Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Transcat worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth $2,453,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 86.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 101.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $584.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

