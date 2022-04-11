Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

BR stock opened at $160.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

