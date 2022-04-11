Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $204.60 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

