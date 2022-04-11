Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $107.39 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.20.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

