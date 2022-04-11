Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $984,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $109.05 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

