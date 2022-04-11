Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,351 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 25.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -203.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

