Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.78.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.