Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 467.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $5.14 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.