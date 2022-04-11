Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of ScanSource worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ScanSource by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

