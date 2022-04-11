Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

