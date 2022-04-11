StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.