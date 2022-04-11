SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $13.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SOFI. Wedbush started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

