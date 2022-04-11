Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,616 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $2,196,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

