Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.15 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

