Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $2,071,314.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kroger stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

