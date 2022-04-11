Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $4,142,800.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $196.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

