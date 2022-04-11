Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $5,929,734.40 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,908.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

