MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $14,433,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92.

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $416.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average of $452.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.