Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of OXM opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

