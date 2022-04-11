Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BURBY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,290.63.

BURBY opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

