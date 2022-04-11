National Bank Financial Lowers IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.
OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
