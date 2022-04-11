Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.48. Hess reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $16.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $112.89 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

