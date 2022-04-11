Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,902.64 ($24.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.61) to GBX 1,961 ($25.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

TPK opened at GBX 1,259.50 ($16.52) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,211 ($15.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,352.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($312,689.78). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,703.58). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

