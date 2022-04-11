Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Home Depot posted earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.47 to $16.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

