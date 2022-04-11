FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.79. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.